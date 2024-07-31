LHC summons secretary specialised heath, VC NMU on planned shifting of neuro, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench on Wednesday summoned secretary specialised health care Punjab and Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) for Aug 6, 2024 after a citizen challenged the planned shifting of neurosurgery and orthopaedics services from Nishtar hospital to recently completed Nishtar-II

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench on Wednesday summoned secretary specialised health care Punjab and Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) for Aug 6, 2024 after a citizen challenged the planned shifting of neurosurgery and orthopaedics services from Nishtar hospital to recently completed Nishtar-II.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh also sought report and para wise comments from respondents on the next date of hearing.

Petitioner Shahbaz said in his petition that government had ordered shifting neurosurgery and orthopaedics services from old Nishtar Hospital in the city to recently built Nishtar-II hospital on July 25 that was located some 30 kilometers from the city.

The 1000-bedded Nishtar hospital has 29 wards, an outpatient ward and fifteen operation theatres.

Despite the establishment of cardiology institute in Multan, the ward No 1, the coronary care unit of Nishtar Hospital was also providing cardiac treatment facilities to patients.

Petitioner said that shifting services of neurosurgery and orthopaedics would be like violation of basic rights adding that whenever a patient arrives at the emergency ward of Nishtar Hospital, it is mandatory that all the treatment facilities should be ready within 15-20 minutes.

He requested that the order of the respondent regarding shifting of neurosurgery and orthopaedics services be declared null and void.

The court summoned the respondents and sought report and para wise comments from them and ordered to realist the case for Aug 6.