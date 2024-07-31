- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- LHC summons secretary specialised heath, VC NMU on planned shifting of neuro, orthopaedic services t ..
LHC Summons Secretary Specialised Heath, VC NMU On Planned Shifting Of Neuro, Orthopaedic Services To Nishtar-II
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 09:38 PM
Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench on Wednesday summoned secretary specialised health care Punjab and Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) for Aug 6, 2024 after a citizen challenged the planned shifting of neurosurgery and orthopaedics services from Nishtar hospital to recently completed Nishtar-II
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench on Wednesday summoned secretary specialised health care Punjab and Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) for Aug 6, 2024 after a citizen challenged the planned shifting of neurosurgery and orthopaedics services from Nishtar hospital to recently completed Nishtar-II.
Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh also sought report and para wise comments from respondents on the next date of hearing.
Petitioner Shahbaz said in his petition that government had ordered shifting neurosurgery and orthopaedics services from old Nishtar Hospital in the city to recently built Nishtar-II hospital on July 25 that was located some 30 kilometers from the city.
The 1000-bedded Nishtar hospital has 29 wards, an outpatient ward and fifteen operation theatres.
Despite the establishment of cardiology institute in Multan, the ward No 1, the coronary care unit of Nishtar Hospital was also providing cardiac treatment facilities to patients.
Petitioner said that shifting services of neurosurgery and orthopaedics would be like violation of basic rights adding that whenever a patient arrives at the emergency ward of Nishtar Hospital, it is mandatory that all the treatment facilities should be ready within 15-20 minutes.
He requested that the order of the respondent regarding shifting of neurosurgery and orthopaedics services be declared null and void.
The court summoned the respondents and sought report and para wise comments from them and ordered to realist the case for Aug 6.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif6 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth6 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..6 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week6 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful6 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik6 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution7 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand7 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA7 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais7 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar7 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..7 hours ago