UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Summons Son Of First Lady Ebrahim Maneka On Feb 24 In Abduction Charges

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:12 PM

LHC summons son of first lady Ebrahim Maneka on Feb 24 in abduction charges

Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the son of first lady Bushra Bibi, Ebrahim Maneka on Feb 24

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the son of first lady Bushra Bibi, Ebrahim Maneka on Feb 24.The son of first lady Bushra Bibi Ebrahim along with policemen was alleged of abducting two people and demanding of Rs 15 million from them.Ibrahim is one of the five children of Bushra Bibi's first marriage who along with police officials was alleged of abducting two persons.LHC has summoned him on Feb 24.Bushra Bibi was married to Khawar Maneka before her marriage to Prime Minister Imran Khan and she has five children from her first marriage.Later on she married to PM Khan on Feb 18, 2018.A tweeter user Haider Kaleem had written a tweet on social networking site that step-son of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ebrahim Maneka give threats of dire consequences to his brother when his driver was asked to ride the vehicle carefully because he was trying to hit our car.

Ibrahim Maneka said that, "I am a VIP person and can do with you whatever I want".Did you know who I am, Maneka further said.Tweeter User Haider Kaleem while addressing spokesperson Punjab Government Shehbaz Gill and Lahore Police that this country is a joke for them.There is nobody who takes notice of such threats.

There is no accountability here.Did it not a real VIP culture?Now LHC has summoned son of Bushra Bibi, Ibrahim on Feb 24 on allegation of abducting two persons and demanding Rs 15 million from them.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Lahore High Court Police Government Of Punjab Driver Marriage Married Vehicle Car SITE 2018 From Million Bushra Bibi Khawar Farid Maneka

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank&#039;s foreign currency balances ..

13 minutes ago

Govt deliberates on four new names for AGP

19 minutes ago

Seven students injured in roof collapse incident

9 minutes ago

Clerks of Irrigation Department arrested for takin ..

9 minutes ago

Coronavirus buffets Air France as 2019 profits div ..

7 minutes ago

Man commits suicide in Multan

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.