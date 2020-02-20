LHC summons son of first lady Ebrahim Maneka on Feb 24 in abduction charges

Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the son of first lady Bushra Bibi, Ebrahim Maneka on Feb 24

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the son of first lady Bushra Bibi, Ebrahim Maneka on Feb 24.The son of first lady Bushra Bibi Ebrahim along with policemen was alleged of abducting two people and demanding of Rs 15 million from them.Ibrahim is one of the five children of Bushra Bibi's first marriage who along with police officials was alleged of abducting two persons.LHC has summoned him on Feb 24.Bushra Bibi was married to Khawar Maneka before her marriage to Prime Minister Imran Khan and she has five children from her first marriage.Later on she married to PM Khan on Feb 18, 2018.A tweeter user Haider Kaleem had written a tweet on social networking site that step-son of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ebrahim Maneka give threats of dire consequences to his brother when his driver was asked to ride the vehicle carefully because he was trying to hit our car.

Ibrahim Maneka said that, "I am a VIP person and can do with you whatever I want".Did you know who I am, Maneka further said.Tweeter User Haider Kaleem while addressing spokesperson Punjab Government Shehbaz Gill and Lahore Police that this country is a joke for them.There is nobody who takes notice of such threats.

There is no accountability here.Did it not a real VIP culture?Now LHC has summoned son of Bushra Bibi, Ibrahim on Feb 24 on allegation of abducting two persons and demanding Rs 15 million from them.