Open Menu

LHC Summons Top Police Officers Over Harassment To ATC Judge

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 11:53 PM

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab and others for June 13 in a contempt case related to threats and harassment directed at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge in Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab and others for June 13 in a contempt case related to threats and harassment directed at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge in Sargodha.

The court also summoned the IGP Punjab, the regional police officer of Sargodha, and the district police officer of Sargodha in person for June 13.

Additionally, it directed Federal and provincial law officers to seek instructions from other respondents regarding the issues involved in the case and to assist the court.

LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan conducted the proceedings based on the reports forwarded by the ATC judge in Sargodha, treating them as a contempt case.

ATC Judge Muhammad Abbas of Sargodha, through his reports, had leveled serious allegations regarding threats and harassment directed at him and his family, besides restraints in his judicial work.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Police Punjab Sargodha June Family From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

3 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

3 minutes ago
 Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with k ..

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..

22 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holida ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 19

22 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commiss ..

Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-25

22 minutes ago
 Rs 3,100m allocated for sports infrastructure

Rs 3,100m allocated for sports infrastructure

13 minutes ago
Government to establish advanced Training Hub for ..

Government to establish advanced Training Hub for workforce excellence

13 minutes ago
 Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division proje ..

Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2024-25

13 minutes ago
 Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP

Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP

23 minutes ago
 Opposition to hoodwink masses under garb of mislea ..

Opposition to hoodwink masses under garb of misleading politics on budget: Barri ..

13 minutes ago
 Rs 3.776 bln allocated for Defence Production Divi ..

Rs 3.776 bln allocated for Defence Production Division

13 minutes ago
 FoKI leadership felicitate new APHC leadership for ..

FoKI leadership felicitate new APHC leadership for obtaining new responsibilitie ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan