LHC Summons Top Police Officers Over Harassment To ATC Judge
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 11:53 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab and others for June 13 in a contempt case related to threats and harassment directed at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge in Sargodha
The court also summoned the IGP Punjab, the regional police officer of Sargodha, and the district police officer of Sargodha in person for June 13.
Additionally, it directed Federal and provincial law officers to seek instructions from other respondents regarding the issues involved in the case and to assist the court.
LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan conducted the proceedings based on the reports forwarded by the ATC judge in Sargodha, treating them as a contempt case.
ATC Judge Muhammad Abbas of Sargodha, through his reports, had leveled serious allegations regarding threats and harassment directed at him and his family, besides restraints in his judicial work.
