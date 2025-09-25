LHC suspends amendments to Bar Council rules, orders Punjab Bar Elections under old laws

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended two recently introduced amendments to the Pakistan Bar Council & Legal Practitioners Rules, 1976, directing that the upcoming Punjab Bar Council elections be held under the previous regulations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended two recently introduced amendments to the Pakistan Bar Council & Legal Practitioners Rules, 1976, directing that the upcoming Punjab Bar Council elections be held under the previous regulations.

Justice Khalid Ishaq passed the orders while hearing petitions challenging the September 8 amendments introduced by the Federal government. The court suspended Rules 6(1) and 175, which made it mandatory for lawyers to practice in the same district for at least five years before contesting elections.

The petitioners argued that the condition was unconstitutional and violated fundamental rights, as it deprived several eligible candidates of their right to participate in the electoral process.

Agreeing with the petitioners, the court restrained authorities from enforcing the new requirement and ruled that the Punjab Bar Council elections, scheduled for November 1, would proceed under the old framework. The court remarked that the new amendments would not apply to the upcoming polls.