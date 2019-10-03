LHC suspends ban imposed by Pemra on analyst

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended a 30-day ban imposed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on appearance of analyst Hafeezullah Khan Niazi on tv channels.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders on a petition filed by Hafeezullah Niazi against the ban.

A counsel on behalf of the analyst argued that PEMRA had banned his client for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati in a private TV programme, which was aired on July 6.

He submitted that neither a show cause notice was served to his client nor he was summoned by the regulatory body's Council of Complaints.

He contended that the authority imposed the ban without hearing stance of his client, in violation of Article 10(a) of the Constitution which guaranteed the right to fair trial to every citizen.

He also questioned the jurisdiction of the media regulatory body to take actions against individuals. The PEMRA could only regulate TV channels and cable operators, he added and asked the court to set aside the impugned ban for being an unconstitutional act. He termed the ban illegal, unjustified hence liable to be struck down.

The court after hearing initial arguments suspended the ban and issued notices to PEMRA and other respondents for October 10.