UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Suspends Ban Imposed By Pemra On Analyst

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:00 PM

LHC suspends ban imposed by Pemra on analyst

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended a 30-day ban imposed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on appearance of analyst Hafeezullah Khan Niazi on tv channels.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders on a petition filed by Hafeezullah Niazi against the ban.

A counsel on behalf of the analyst argued that PEMRA had banned his client for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati in a private TV programme, which was aired on July 6.

He submitted that neither a show cause notice was served to his client nor he was summoned by the regulatory body's Council of Complaints.

He contended that the authority imposed the ban without hearing stance of his client, in violation of Article 10(a) of the Constitution which guaranteed the right to fair trial to every citizen.

He also questioned the jurisdiction of the media regulatory body to take actions against individuals. The PEMRA could only regulate TV channels and cable operators, he added and asked the court to set aside the impugned ban for being an unconstitutional act. He termed the ban illegal, unjustified hence liable to be struck down.

The court after hearing initial arguments suspended the ban and issued notices to PEMRA and other respondents for October 10.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court July October Media TV Court Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

18 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of w ..

1 hour ago

40,000 new jobs created by private sector in Q2 20 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of King Salm ..

2 hours ago

UAE deploys mobile clinic in Yemen&#039;s Red Sea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.