LHC Suspends Ban On Sale Of Petrol To Bikers Without Helmets

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 10:53 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended operation of a notification banning sale of petrol to motorcyclists without helmets in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended operation of a notification banning sale of petrol to motorcyclists without helmets in Lahore.

Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders on a petition filed by a citizen, Mian Irfan Bashir, challenging the notification issued by the district authorities for a ban on sale of petrol to motorcyclists without helmets. The court also issued notices to deputy commissioner Lahore, inspector general of police Punjab and others and sought reply till August 16.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the impugned notification was issued without lawful authority and it was in violation of the right of freedom of trade, guaranteed under the Article 18 of the Constitution.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification and suspend it till the final decision of the petition.

On July 6, 2023, deputy commissioner Lahore had issued the notification for a ban on sale of petrol to motorcyclists without helmets in the city. The petrol pumps were also warned of fines over violation of the orders.

More Stories From Pakistan