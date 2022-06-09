LHC suspends court order for case registration against Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday suspended a sessions court order for registration of a case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and police high-ups.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar passed the orders on a petition, filed by Constable Muhammad Aslam challenging orders of the sessions court. The court also issued notices to the parties and sought reply till the next date of hearing.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the sessions court passed the orders without caring for the case facts. He pleaded with the court to set aside the orders for being illegal.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, suspended the sessions court orders and also issued notices to the parties.

On June 1, a sessions court had ordered registration of a case against Interior Minister Rana6 Sanaullah, DIG Operations Lahore and CCPO Lahore over alleged torture of some lawyers on the day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march, May 25.

The court directed Station House Officer concerned to register a criminal case against the accused under Section 154 of Cr.P.C and then proceed as per law in the matter.