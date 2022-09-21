UrduPoint.com

LHC Suspends ECP Contempt Notice To Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 09:00 PM

LHC suspends ECP contempt notice to Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench Wednesday suspended show cause notices issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On August 19, the ECP issued contempt notices to Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry, which were challenged by the PTI leaders in the LHC Rawalpindi bench that the Commission did not have authority to conduct contempt proceedings.

While hearing the case, LHC's Justice Jawad Ul Hassan formed a three-member larger bench to hear the case.

The bench comprising Justice Jawad Ul Hassan, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, will hear the case on September 29.

Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry, counsel for Imran Khan and Fawad Hussain Chaudhry respectively, were also present in the court.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Asad Umar Election Commission Of Pakistan Rawalpindi August September Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

3 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

4 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

4 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

4 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.