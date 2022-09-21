LHC suspends ECP contempt notice to Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench Wednesday suspended show cause notices issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On August 19, the ECP issued contempt notices to Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry, which were challenged by the PTI leaders in the LHC Rawalpindi bench that the Commission did not have authority to conduct contempt proceedings.

While hearing the case, LHC's Justice Jawad Ul Hassan formed a three-member larger bench to hear the case.

The bench comprising Justice Jawad Ul Hassan, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, will hear the case on September 29.

Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry, counsel for Imran Khan and Fawad Hussain Chaudhry respectively, were also present in the court.