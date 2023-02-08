UrduPoint.com

LHC Suspends ECP Orders Of De-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 02:10 PM

LHC suspends ECP orders of de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended the orders of Election Commission of de-notifying 43 MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The court also stopped by-polls in the relevant Constituencies till further orders.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on petition filed by Riaz Fatyana and 42 other former MNAs against acceptance of their resignations by the speaker National Assembly and subsequent action of the commission.The court also issued notices to the Election Commission and other respondents and sought reply.

During the proceedings, Barrister Ali Zafar represented the petitioner's and pleaded with the court to set aside the orders of de-notifying his clients as the legal requirements had not been fulfilled for the purpose.

At this, the court questioned what requirements had not been fulfilled.

The petitioners' counsel submitted that, before accepting the resignations, the speaker did not hold inquiry as per Constitution.

He further submitted that the petitioners did not appear before the speaker for acceptance of their resignations. The speaker could not accept the resignations of members without hearing their stance, he contended.

The court, after hearing arguments of the petitioners' counsel, suspended the orders of the commission of de-notifying the petitioners and sought reply from respondents.

Last month, the Election Commission had de-notified the 43 MNAs on a summary forwarded by the speaker National Assembly.

The Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, after accepting resignations of 43 MNAs, had forwarded the summary to the commission for further action, as per law.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Lahore High Court Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Election Commission Of Pakistan Ali Zafar From Court

Recent Stories

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian ..

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian aid to his country

41 minutes ago
 Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

3 hours ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

3 hours ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

3 hours ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.