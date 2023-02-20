UrduPoint.com

LHC Suspends ECP Orders Of De-notifying Several PTI MNAs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LHC suspends ECP orders of de-notifying several PTI MNAs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) orders to de-notify several MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) belonging to Punjab.

The court also stopped by-polls in the relevant Constituencies till further orders.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a petition, filed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and 68 other former MNAs against acceptance of their resignations by the National Assembly speaker and subsequent de-notification by the ECP. The court also issued notices for March 7 to the respondents on the petition as well as a plea to suspend the acceptance of resignations by the speaker.

Barrister Ali Zafar represented the petitioners and pleaded with the court to set aside the orders of acceptance of resignations and subsequent de-notification as the legal requirements had not been fulfilled for the purpose.

He submitted that before accepting the resignations, the speaker did not hold an inquiry as per the Constitution.

He further submitted that the petitioners did not appear before the speaker for acceptance of their resignations. The speaker could not accept the resignations of members without hearing their stance, he contended.

At this, the court, after hearing arguments of the petitioners' counsel, suspended the orders of the commission of de-notifying several PTI MNAs from Punjab and stopped the commission from holding by-polls in the relevant constituencies.

The court had already suspended the ECP orders of de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs and stopped elections in the relevant constituencies.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Shah Mehmood Qureshi Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Ali Zafar March From Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

President announces April 9 as date for by-polls i ..

President announces April 9 as date for by-polls in Punjab, KPK

15 minutes ago
 80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at ..

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at Gulfood2023

58 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before ..

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation exten ..

Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation extended by British Acting HC

2 hours ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.