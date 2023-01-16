UrduPoint.com

LHC Suspends ECP's Bailable Arrest Warrants Against Imran Khan, Others

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

The bench in Rawalpindi has allowed the ECP to continue contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday suspended bailable arrest warrants issued by Election Commission of Pakistan.

The bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the case. The bench also suspended arrest warrants of other PTI leaders including senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and party secretary general Asad Umar.

However, the court allowed ECP to o Carey on with its contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders.

The PTI leaders had challenged the bailable arrest warrants issued against them by the ECP.

The top court had earlier allowed the ECP to go ahead with contempt proceedings against Khan and others.

Advocate Ali Bukhari had represented the PTI leaders and submitted that Fawad’s mother was seriously ill and he was with her in a hospital in Lahore.

He said Imran Khan was undergoing treatment and his doctors had advised him against travelling.

Asad Umar’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor told the court that the PTI secretary general was to attend the hearing but he could not make it to the Federal capital.

ECP last year in August had issued contempt notices against PTI leaders including Imran Khan for insulting the commission and its chief, Sikander Sultan Raja on different occasions.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Asad Umar Election Commission Of Pakistan Rawalpindi August Top Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to ‘Rak Holiday Ho ..

41 minutes ago
 NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

56 minutes ago
 Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

2 hours ago
 Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for ..

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

3 hours ago
 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shine ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shines with excellent performance

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.