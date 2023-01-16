(@Abdulla99267510)

The bench in Rawalpindi has allowed the ECP to continue contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday suspended bailable arrest warrants issued by Election Commission of Pakistan.

The bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the case. The bench also suspended arrest warrants of other PTI leaders including senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and party secretary general Asad Umar.

However, the court allowed ECP to o Carey on with its contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders.

The PTI leaders had challenged the bailable arrest warrants issued against them by the ECP.

The top court had earlier allowed the ECP to go ahead with contempt proceedings against Khan and others.

Advocate Ali Bukhari had represented the PTI leaders and submitted that Fawad’s mother was seriously ill and he was with her in a hospital in Lahore.

He said Imran Khan was undergoing treatment and his doctors had advised him against travelling.

Asad Umar’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor told the court that the PTI secretary general was to attend the hearing but he could not make it to the Federal capital.

ECP last year in August had issued contempt notices against PTI leaders including Imran Khan for insulting the commission and its chief, Sikander Sultan Raja on different occasions.