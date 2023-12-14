LHC suspends ECP’s executive notification for conducting general elections in Punjab  

, ,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2023) In a significant pre-election development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) took action on Thursday by suspending the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) executive notification for conducting general elections in Punjab.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the LHC delivered the verdict in response to a petition filed by the PTI challenging the appointment of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) from Punjab's bureaucracy for the upcoming polls.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi issued notices to concerned parties, including the caretaker Federal and Punjab governments and the ECP, as part of the verdict. The LHC's five-page order emphasized the substantial financial resources spent by citizens on election processes and highlighted the importance of political parties accepting election results to avoid wastage of national funds.

The court underscored the Election Commission's responsibility to ensure free and fair elections.

The PTI's petition had urged the Lahore High Court to direct the ECP to engage in a consultation process with the Chief Justice of LHC for the appointment of judicial officers as DROs and ROs under Sections 50 and 51 of the Elections Act 2017 for the 2024 polls.

According to sources, the provincial election commissioners are set to administer the oath to the appointed DROs, who, in turn, will administer the oath to the ROs in their respective districts. The appointments include deputy commissioners (DCs) as DROs and assistant deputy commissioners (ADCs) as ROs for National Assembly (NA) seats. Additionally, ADCs will serve as ROs for provincial assembly (PA) seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had earlier notified the general elections to take place on February 8, 2024, in compliance with a Supreme Court order. The announcement was made through a notification issued under Section 57 of the Election Act, confirming the scheduled date for the upcoming elections.