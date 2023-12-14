Open Menu

LHC Suspends ECP’s Executive Notification For Conducting General Elections In Punjab

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2023 | 10:01 PM

LHC suspends ECP’s executive notification for conducting general elections in Punjab  

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the LHC delivers the verdict in response to a petition filed by the PTI challenging the appointment of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) from Punjab's bureaucracy for the upcoming polls.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2023) In a significant pre-election development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) took action on Thursday by suspending the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) executive notification for conducting general elections in Punjab.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the LHC delivered the verdict in response to a petition filed by the PTI challenging the appointment of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) from Punjab's bureaucracy for the upcoming polls.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi issued notices to concerned parties, including the caretaker Federal and Punjab governments and the ECP, as part of the verdict. The LHC's five-page order emphasized the substantial financial resources spent by citizens on election processes and highlighted the importance of political parties accepting election results to avoid wastage of national funds.

The court underscored the Election Commission's responsibility to ensure free and fair elections.

The PTI's petition had urged the Lahore High Court to direct the ECP to engage in a consultation process with the Chief Justice of LHC for the appointment of judicial officers as DROs and ROs under Sections 50 and 51 of the Elections Act 2017 for the 2024 polls.

According to sources, the provincial election commissioners are set to administer the oath to the appointed DROs, who, in turn, will administer the oath to the ROs in their respective districts. The appointments include deputy commissioners (DCs) as DROs and assistant deputy commissioners (ADCs) as ROs for National Assembly (NA) seats. Additionally, ADCs will serve as ROs for provincial assembly (PA) seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had earlier notified the general elections to take place on February 8, 2024, in compliance with a Supreme Court order. The announcement was made through a notification issued under Section 57 of the Election Act, confirming the scheduled date for the upcoming elections.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Justice National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Lahore High Court Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly February 2017 From Court

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting to review PHE departme ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review PHE department's schemes

2 minutes ago
 Mahmood Khan Achakzai meets Nawaz Sharif

Mahmood Khan Achakzai meets Nawaz Sharif

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Caretaker Minister, Barrister Feroze Ja ..

Provincial Caretaker Minister, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel stresses for ..

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif expects public verdict on Feb 8 follo ..

Nawaz Sharif expects public verdict on Feb 8 following landmark legal victories

12 minutes ago
 CM Sindh inaugurates 18th Karachi International Bo ..

CM Sindh inaugurates 18th Karachi International Book Fair

4 minutes ago
 All set to restore Bolan Mail, Akbar Bugti Express ..

All set to restore Bolan Mail, Akbar Bugti Express trains

4 minutes ago
SFA team conducts surprise inspection of Nafis Bak ..

SFA team conducts surprise inspection of Nafis Bakers

4 minutes ago
 Seminar to create awareness about population growt ..

Seminar to create awareness about population growth held

4 minutes ago
 TUF signs MoU with COMSTECH

TUF signs MoU with COMSTECH

16 minutes ago
 CUST awards degrees to over 1075 graduates

CUST awards degrees to over 1075 graduates

17 minutes ago
 Secretary livestock visits AHITI

Secretary livestock visits AHITI

17 minutes ago
 Skilled manpower imperative to cope with economic, ..

Skilled manpower imperative to cope with economic, social woes: Dr Iqrar

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan