LHC Suspends ECP's Notifications For Appointment Of DROs, ROs,

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 01:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended notifications issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan appointing district returning officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers from executive in the upcoming general elections.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) Additional Secretary General Umair Khan Niazi challenging the appointment of officials from bureaucracy for duties in upcoming general election, says a written order released here on late Wednesday night.

As per order, Justice Najafi referred the petition to LHC chief justice with a request to constitute a larger bench for hearing the matter.

The court order further stated that billions of nation's rupees were used in conducting elections and all money would waste if major political parties refuse to accept election results, while noting petitioner's apprehensions regarding free and fair elections.

The court had reserved its verdict on the petition after hearing detailed arguments of the parties on Tuesday.

