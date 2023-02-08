UrduPoint.com

LHC Suspends ECP's Order De-notified 43 PTI MNAs

LHC suspends ECP's order de-notified 43 PTI MNAs

The high court has also stayed the by-elections on the 43 seats of the National Assembly.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order that de-notified 43 MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing different petitions.

The judge also stayed by-elections on the 43 Constituencies of the de-notified MNAs till the further notice.

Riaz Fatyana and other lawmakers had challenges the approval of their resignations by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf.

After it, the ECP had de-notified the lawmakers after the speaker sent their resignations to the electoral body.

The de-notified MNAs last week filed a plea in the LHC to set aside the NA speaker's approval of resignations and ECP's notification declaring the seats vacant.

The counsel for the petitioners argued that the speaker did not hold an inquiry in line with the constitution before accepting the resignations.

The court later issued notices to the ECP and other parties, seeking their replies over the plea.

