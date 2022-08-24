UrduPoint.com

LHC Suspends Fuel Price Adjustment Collection From Several Petitioners

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 10:40 PM

LHC suspends fuel price adjustment collection from several petitioners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended collection of fuel price adjustment charges from the electricity bills of July to the extent of several petitioners.

The court ordered Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to issue revised bills to the petitioners after deducting the amount of the charges.

Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Sadiq and others challenging the fuel price adjustment charges in the bills of July.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the respondents had enhanced the amount of fuel price adjustment charges in the bills for the months of July.

He submitted that the court had already granted interim relief to the extent of fuel adjustment charges in two cases. He pleaded with the court to set aside the enhanced fuel price adjustment charges in the bills for the month of July and suspend them till the final decision in the matter.

However, the court suspended collection of fuel price adjustment charges from the petitioners till the next hearing and sought a reply from the Federal government, LESCO and other respondents. The court also directed to club all identical petitions and fix them for hearing on September 14.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Price July September All From Government LESCO Court

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

3 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

5 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

10 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.