LHC suspends lawyer’s sentence who attacked civil judge

Rejecting the Anti Terrorism Court’s decision, the LHC suspended his sentence against surety bonds worth Rs2 lac.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has suspended the sentence of a lawyer who smashed a civil judge with a chair.

A two-member LHC bench headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi ordered to release the accused.

An Anti Terrorism Court in Faisalabad sentenced a lawyer to 18 years and six months in jail for smashing a civil judge with a chair.

Besides the imprisonment, the ATC also fined him with Rs250,000.

During a heated argument in a Jaranwala court on April 25, Advocate Imran Manj had hit the senior civil judge Khalid Mahmood Warriach with a chair.

The civil judge had sustained a head injury in the attack. He was immediately shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for medical treatment.

After the judges protested against the attack, the police arrested advocate Imran.

A case was filed against him in the ATC.

The lawyers are often seen resorting to violence as several reports of their hooliganism keep coming in.