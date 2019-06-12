UrduPoint.com
LHC Suspends Lawyer’s Sentence Who Attacked Civil Judge

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:32 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has suspended the sentence of a lawyer who smashed a civil judge with a chair.

A two-member LHC bench headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi ordered to release the accused.

Rejecting the Anti Terrorism Court’s decision, the LHC suspended his sentence against surety bonds worth Rs2 lac.

An Anti Terrorism Court in Faisalabad sentenced a lawyer to 18 years and six months in jail for smashing a civil judge with a chair.

Besides the imprisonment, the ATC also fined him with Rs250,000.

During a heated argument in a Jaranwala court on April 25, Advocate Imran Manj had hit the senior civil judge Khalid Mahmood Warriach with a chair.

The civil judge had sustained a head injury in the attack. He was immediately shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for medical treatment.

After the judges protested against the attack, the police arrested advocate Imran.

A case was filed against him in the ATC.

The lawyers are often seen resorting to violence as several reports of their hooliganism keep coming in.

