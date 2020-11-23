UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Suspends Notices For Audit By FBR To Jahangir Tareen's Sugar Mill

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:20 PM

LHC suspends notices for audit by FBR to Jahangir Tareen's sugar mill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended notices issued by the Inland Revenue Department of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for audit of JDW Sugar Mills, owned by Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders on a petition filed by JDW Sugar Mills against its selection for audit by the Inland Revenue Department and sought reply from FBR and others respondents.

A counsel on behalf of the mills argued before the court that the department had launched an audit of the mills without any justification.

He submitted that the department could not hold an audit of accounts of the mills, as per law. He submitted that the department had rejected objections filed by the mills against the notices for the audit without affording an opportunity of personal hearing.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the notices for the audit after declaring them illegal. He also requested the court to suspend the notices till the final decision of the petition.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, suspended the notices and sought reply from respondents.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court FBR From Court

Recent Stories

UAE Government Leaders Programme launches remote i ..

11 minutes ago

Defender Khalifa Al Hammadi pens new five-year dea ..

11 minutes ago

UNHCR Rallies International Support for Afghan Ref ..

13 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,065 new COVID-19 cases, 707 recove ..

41 minutes ago

RCB issues notices to 70 non license holder trader ..

13 minutes ago

Pesco issues power suspension schedule for various ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.