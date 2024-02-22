Open Menu

LHC Suspends Notification About Medicine Prices

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 07:35 PM

LHC suspends notification about medicine prices

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended the operation of a notification, permitting pharmaceutical companies to sell medicines that were not on the National List of Essential Medicines (NEML) at self-determined prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended the operation of a notification, permitting pharmaceutical companies to sell medicines that were not on the National List of Essential Medicines (NEML) at self-determined prices.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a petition, filed by a citizen, Muhammad Aslam, challenging the notification, issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, about the non-NEML drugs, a day earlier. The court also issued notices to the caretaker government and other respondents and sought a reply.

Earlier, during the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel contended that a recent decision by the caretaker Federal government led to issuance of the notification, enabling pharmaceutical companies to sell non-NEML drugs at self-determined prices. He argued that the caretaker government lacked the authority to make such a decision and expressed concerns that the companies would burden the public by selling medicines at arbitrary prices. The counsel urged the court to invalidate the notification, asserting it was issued unlawfully. He also requested to suspend the notification till final decision of the petition.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Drugs Government Court

Recent Stories

Superintendent Central Jail Haripur inaugurates tr ..

Superintendent Central Jail Haripur inaugurates tree plantation drive

6 minutes ago
 Fed Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad resolving ..

Fed Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad resolving issues, facilitating complain ..

6 minutes ago
 KU declares result of MBBS Final Professional Modu ..

KU declares result of MBBS Final Professional Modular Annual Exam 2023

6 minutes ago
 Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh grave ..

Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh graveyard

10 minutes ago
 Russia's war in Ukraine inflicting immense sufferi ..

Russia's war in Ukraine inflicting immense suffering on civilians: UN

10 minutes ago
 PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting

PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting

10 minutes ago
PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senat ..

PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senator Imam

10 minutes ago
 KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan

KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan

16 minutes ago
 ISSI's students’ art competition tribute courag ..

ISSI's students’ art competition tribute courage, resilience of Palestinians ..

7 minutes ago
 Killers of 10 years old girl arrested

Killers of 10 years old girl arrested

16 minutes ago
 Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issu ..

Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issue as inquiry committee held bo ..

16 minutes ago
 KMC Council to form committee to discuss street cr ..

KMC Council to form committee to discuss street crimes situation with IGP Sindh

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan