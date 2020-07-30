UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Suspends Notification For Ban On Ghee Manufacturing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

LHC suspends notification for ban on ghee manufacturing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended a notification banning manufacturing and sale of banaspati ghee from July 31.

Justice Atir Mahmood passed the orders on a petition filed by 42 banaspati ghee manufacturing mills and also sought reply from the Punjab government and the Provincial food department.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner mills argued before the court that the Punjab Food department had issued a notification banning manufacturing and sale of banaspati ghee from July 31 across the province.

He submitted that the department took the step without consulting the stakeholders and contended that it was a violation of the law and the Constitution.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification being illegal. He also requested for suspension of the notification till the final decision of the petition.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, suspended the notification and sought reply from the respondents.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Sale July From Court

Recent Stories

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

5 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.