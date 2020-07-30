LHC suspends notification for ban on ghee manufacturing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended a notification banning manufacturing and sale of banaspati ghee from July 31.

Justice Atir Mahmood passed the orders on a petition filed by 42 banaspati ghee manufacturing mills and also sought reply from the Punjab government and the Provincial food department.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner mills argued before the court that the Punjab Food department had issued a notification banning manufacturing and sale of banaspati ghee from July 31 across the province.

He submitted that the department took the step without consulting the stakeholders and contended that it was a violation of the law and the Constitution.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification being illegal. He also requested for suspension of the notification till the final decision of the petition.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, suspended the notification and sought reply from the respondents.