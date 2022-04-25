UrduPoint.com

LHC Suspends Notification For First Phase Of Local Government Elections In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 03:33 PM

LHC suspends notification for first phase of local government elections in Punjab

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended a notification for schedule of first phase of local government elections in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended a notification for schedule of first phase of local government elections in the province.

A division bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Shahid Jamil Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Mehdi Hassan and others against Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021. The bench also sought reply from Election Commission and other respondents till May 25, besides seeking assistance from advocate general Punjab .

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the Election Commission had issued a notification for holding local governments elections in 17 districts of the province on June 9.

He submitted that the notification was illegal as the Local government amendment ordinance would expire on June 10, whereas, the official results would be announced on June 14. Hepleaded with the court to set aside the notification for being illegal.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, suspended the notification and sought reply till May 25.

