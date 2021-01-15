UrduPoint.com
LHC Suspends Orders For Registration Of Case Against Babar Azam

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

LHC suspends orders for registration of case against Babar Azam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended orders of a sessions court for registration of a criminal case against skipper of national cricket team Babar Azam for allegedly raping, harassing and blackmailing a woman.

The court also issued notices to SHO Naseerabad police station and Hamiza Mukhtar for February 8 and sought reply.

Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural passed the orders on a petition, filed by Babar Azam challenging orders for registration of the case against him.

A counsel for Babar Azam informed the court that the sessions court had ordered SHO Naseerabad on January 14 to record the statement of Hamiza Mukhtar under Section 154 of CrPC and proceed as per law, while disposing of her application for registration of a case against the petitioner.

He submitted that the judge ignored the case facts and did not apply his judicial mind while deciding the matter. He submitted that Hamiza Mukhtar had filed a false application with the intention of blackmailing his client. He submitted that the matter had been resolved after the parties reached a compromise in 2018.

He submitted that the police had also reported that claims of Hamiza Mukhtar about threatening calls were not true.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the orders for being illegal. He requested for stopping implementation of the orders till the final decision on the petition.

The court, after hearing arguments, suspended the sessions court orders for registration of a case and sought reply from the SHO Naseerabad police and Hamiza Mukhtar till February 8.

