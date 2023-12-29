Open Menu

LHC Suspends Orders Of Declaring Fawad Chaudhry As PO

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2023 | 10:06 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended the order of an anti-terrorism court (ATC) declaring former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry as proclaimed offender (PO) till January 11

The division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Fawad Chaudhry against the order of declaring him proclaimed offender. The bench also sought reply from respondents on the next date of hearing.

Fawad's counsel argued before the bench that a returning officer had rejected nomination papers of his client on objection that the former minister had been declared proclaimed offender by ATC.

He submitted that Fawad Chaudhry was imprisoned in Adiala Jail but the ATC declared him a proclaimed offender, adding that he could be summoned by issuing a notice. He submitted that the order of declaring his client a proclaimed offender was against facts and not sustainable in the eyes of law. He pleaded with the court to set aside the order of declaring his client a proclaimed offender.

Subsequently, the bench suspended the decision of declaring Fawad Chaudhry a proclaimed offender till January 11 and also sought reply from respondents on the next date of hearing.

