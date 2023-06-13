The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended an order of sessions court about physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended an order of sessions court about physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi challenging the order of sessions court. The court also issued notices to the respondents, including Anti-Corruption Establishments (ACE) Punjab, and sought reply by June 27.

The petitioner's counsel had argued before the court that the order of the sessions court was liable to be set aside for being illegal and without jurisdiction. He argued that only the anti-corruption court could hear the matter.

A day earlier, a sessions court had set aside an order of a district court for sending Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand in the case.

The court ordered for production of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi before the area magistrate concerned on Tuesday (June 13) for obtaining his physical remand for investigations of the case, while allowing a revision appeal filed by the ACE Punjab.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the sessions' court order, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was also produced before Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk for obtaining his physical remand.

However, the court sent Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand again, after being informed that the LHC had suspended the order of the sessions court.

The ACE Punjab had alleged that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi recruited 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.

Moreover, Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun sought reply from the PTI president till June 22 on an appeal filed by the Punjab government against his discharge in a corruption case.