UrduPoint.com

LHC Suspends Sessions Court Order About Parvez Elahi's Physical Remand

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 09:34 PM

LHC suspends sessions court order about Parvez Elahi's physical remand

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended an order of sessions court about physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended an order of sessions court about physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi challenging the order of sessions court. The court also issued notices to the respondents, including Anti-Corruption Establishments (ACE) Punjab, and sought reply by June 27.

The petitioner's counsel had argued before the court that the order of the sessions court was liable to be set aside for being illegal and without jurisdiction. He argued that only the anti-corruption court could hear the matter.

A day earlier, a sessions court had set aside an order of a district court for sending Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand in the case.

The court ordered for production of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi before the area magistrate concerned on Tuesday (June 13) for obtaining his physical remand for investigations of the case, while allowing a revision appeal filed by the ACE Punjab.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the sessions' court order, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was also produced before Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk for obtaining his physical remand.

However, the court sent Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand again, after being informed that the LHC had suspended the order of the sessions court.

The ACE Punjab had alleged that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi recruited 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.

Moreover, Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun sought reply from the PTI president till June 22 on an appeal filed by the Punjab government against his discharge in a corruption case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Jail June From Merit Packaging Limited Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

US Unveils $325mln Security Aid Package for Ukrain ..

US Unveils $325mln Security Aid Package for Ukraine - Blinken

4 minutes ago
 Smoke Alarm Grounds Kazakhstan-Bound Jet in Russia ..

Smoke Alarm Grounds Kazakhstan-Bound Jet in Russia - Air Carrier

4 minutes ago
 Covid-19 inquiry told Brexit hit UK's pandemic pre ..

Covid-19 inquiry told Brexit hit UK's pandemic preparations

5 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Student ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Students Council takes oath

5 minutes ago
 Imran confesses his assassination plot allegation ..

Imran confesses his assassination plot allegation was baseless, unfounded: Rana ..

5 minutes ago
 Contingents of Pak Army sent to Coastal areas for ..

Contingents of Pak Army sent to Coastal areas for assisting relief activities: N ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.