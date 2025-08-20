LHC suspends show-cause notice against Advocate Hina Jilani

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended the show-cause notice issued to senior lawyer and human rights activist Hina Jilani, while seeking replies from the parties concerned at the next hearing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended the show-cause notice issued to senior lawyer and human rights activist Hina Jilani, while seeking replies from the parties concerned at the next hearing.

Justice Khalid Ishaq heard Hina Jilani’s petition challenging the show-cause notice issued by a civil court.

The petition argued that Jilani, who works for the protection of women’s fundamental rights, had been issued the notice after a girl did not appear in court during a case. It maintained that a lawyer cannot be penalized with a show-cause notice for the absence of a litigant. The petition requested the court to set aside the notice, declaring it unlawful.