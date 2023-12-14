LHC suspends termination of ex-PCB director media

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended the termination letter of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) ex-director media and communication Sami Burney

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended the termination letter of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) ex-director media and communication Sami Burney.

Justice Abid Hussain Chattha passed the orders on a petition filed by Sami Burney challenging his termination.

The court also sought reply from PCB and others respondents.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client was transferred from the PCB's media and communication department to special projects after the current PCB management committee took charge in July.

"Later, on December 6, the PCB management committee terminated the petitioner from service on his refusal to resign", he added. He contended that the committee did not have any powers to issue such a letter as per a notification issued on November 4, 2023, by the concerned ministry.

He pleaded with the court to declare that the management committee did not have any power to issue the termination letter and the same be set aside for being illegal.