LHC Suspends Transfer Orders Of Prosecutors

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 10:51 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended a notification for transfer of 100 prosecutors to other districts

Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders on a petition filed by aggrieved prosecutors challenging a notification issued by the secretary prosecution Punjab for their transfer. The court also sought reply from the respondents to the petition, on the next date of hearing.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the secretary prosecution Punjab had transferred 70 female prosecutors and others to different districts in violation of the transfer policy.

He submitted that the prosecutor general Punjab had lawful authority for posting and transfer of prosecutors whereas the secretary was not empowered to issue such orders. He pleaded with the court to set aside the impugned notification.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, suspended the impugned notification and sought a reply from respondents.

