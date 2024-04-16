LHC suspends victory notification of Rana Arshad from PP-133

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Rana Arshad from PP-133, Nankana Sahib.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a petition filed by rival independent candidate Muhammad Atif challenging the notification of Rana Arshad's victory. The court also issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents, seeking their replies.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client won from PP-133 by a margin of 3500 votes, but the ECP illegally ordered a vote recount.

He submitted that Rana Arshad was not only declared successful by a margin of 2500 votes in the vote recount, but a notification was also issued in this regard. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification and suspend it until the final decision of the petition.

After hearing initial arguments, the court suspended the notification for Rana Arshad's victory and sought replies from the respondents.