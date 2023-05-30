UrduPoint.com

LHC Sustains Objection On Petition For Restoration Of Nawaz As PML-N President

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LHC sustains objection on petition for restoration of Nawaz as PML-N president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sustained an office objection to a petition filed for restoration of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The LHC registrar office had questioned the maintainability of the petition, saying that the petition could not be entertained by the high court as the former prime minister was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi took up the petition as an objection case and sustained the objectionafter hearing arguments of petitioner-counsel.

Advocate Afaq Ahmad had filed the petition, submitting that the Supreme Court prohibited Nawaz Sharif from heading the PML-N in 2018, after his disqualification in the Panama papers case. He submitted that the Election Commission of Pakistan had also disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan from NA-95 but he had not been restrained from heading his party. Therefore, Nawaz Sharif should be restored as president of the PML-N, he requested.

