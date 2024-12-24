Open Menu

LHC Sustains Objection To Sanam Javed’s Plea For Removal Of Name From PCL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

LHC sustains objection to Sanam Javed’s plea for removal of name from PCL

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sustained an office objection to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed, seeking directions for the removal of her name from the Passport Control List (PCL).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sustained an office objection to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed, seeking directions for the removal of her name from the Passport Control List (PCL).

The LHC registrar’s office had raised an objection to the petition, stating that the petitioner had not approached the relevant forum before filing the petition.

Justice Farooq Haider took up the petition as an objection case and sustained the objection after hearing arguments from the petitioner’s counsel. The court remarked that the petitioner must first exhaust the remedies available at the relevant forum.

Sanam Javed had named the Federal government and others as respondents in the petition. She submitted that her name was included in the PCL illegally and requested the court to issue directions for the removal of her name from the list.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Social Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..

11 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing chal ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..

11 minutes ago
 MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

22 minutes ago
 LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

26 minutes ago
 Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic be ..

Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston

31 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

31 minutes ago
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic ..

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms

31 minutes ago
 PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

31 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

1 hour ago
 Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop cal ..

Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars

31 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

39 minutes ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan