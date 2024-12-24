LHC Sustains Objection To Sanam Javed’s Plea For Removal Of Name From PCL
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sustained an office objection to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed, seeking directions for the removal of her name from the Passport Control List (PCL).
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sustained an office objection to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed, seeking directions for the removal of her name from the Passport Control List (PCL).
The LHC registrar’s office had raised an objection to the petition, stating that the petitioner had not approached the relevant forum before filing the petition.
Justice Farooq Haider took up the petition as an objection case and sustained the objection after hearing arguments from the petitioner’s counsel. The court remarked that the petitioner must first exhaust the remedies available at the relevant forum.
Sanam Javed had named the Federal government and others as respondents in the petition. She submitted that her name was included in the PCL illegally and requested the court to issue directions for the removal of her name from the list.
Recent Stories
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway M611 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) ..11 minutes ago
-
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation22 minutes ago
-
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees26 minutes ago
-
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city31 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars31 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager39 minutes ago
-
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours39 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day39 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision39 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours48 minutes ago
-
PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood48 minutes ago