LHC Temporarily Bars Punjab Govt From Issuing Detention Orders
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 10:04 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday temporarily stopped the Punjab government and deputy commissioners from issuing detention orders under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) until December 5
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday temporarily stopped the Punjab government and deputy commissioners from issuing detention orders under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) until December 5.
Justice Amjad Rafique passed the order while hearing a petition filed by former MPA Zainab Umair challenging the issuance of detention orders under Section 3 of the MPO, says the petitioner’s counsel, Muhammad Azhar Siddique, in a media talk at the LHC. The counsel further stated that the court had sought a detailed report from the government by the next hearing date.
Zainab Umair challenged the impugned section, stating that it violated the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution.
Recent Stories
Farmers must sow wheat on maximum area
Book review session held
Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms
Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of Pak-PWD projects
Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman
Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta
No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs
ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO to allocate wheat
Police arrange training for women self-defence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers must sow wheat on maximum area1 minute ago
-
Book review session held2 minutes ago
-
Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms8 minutes ago
-
Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment8 minutes ago
-
Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman15 minutes ago
-
Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases15 minutes ago
-
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta15 minutes ago
-
No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs16 minutes ago
-
Police arrange training for women self-defence9 minutes ago
-
DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb9 minutes ago
-
PCFA-KP celebrates 75th National Day of People’s Republic of China9 minutes ago
-
1 killed, 13 injured in different incidents4 minutes ago