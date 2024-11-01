Open Menu

LHC Temporarily Bars Punjab Govt From Issuing Detention Orders

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 10:04 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday temporarily stopped the Punjab government and deputy commissioners from issuing detention orders under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) until December 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday temporarily stopped the Punjab government and deputy commissioners from issuing detention orders under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) until December 5.

Justice Amjad Rafique passed the order while hearing a petition filed by former MPA Zainab Umair challenging the issuance of detention orders under Section 3 of the MPO, says the petitioner’s counsel, Muhammad Azhar Siddique, in a media talk at the LHC. The counsel further stated that the court had sought a detailed report from the government by the next hearing date.

Zainab Umair challenged the impugned section, stating that it violated the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution.

