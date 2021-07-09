UrduPoint.com
LHC Temporarily Restores Flight Operations At Walton Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

LHC temporarily restores flight operations at Walton Airport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court ( LHC) on Friday temporarily restored flight training operations at Walton Airport for eight weeks.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the interim orders while hearing petitions filed by Lahore Flying Club and others challenging demolition of the Walton Airport, and sought final arguments from parties while adjourning further hearing till the next week.

During the proceedings, the court questioned a counsel for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as to how long it would take to set up an alternate venue for Walton airport.

At this, the CAA counsel replied that it would take 8 to 22 weeks for setting up an alternate venue.

At this, the court ordered for restoring all flying activities for a period of eight weeks. The court observed that it would also review whether the alternative was suitable or not. The court adjourned further proceedings till the next week.

The petitioner-club had questioned the demolition of Walton Airport, saying that no alternate arrangements had been made for the purpose. The club submitted that the flight operation had been suspended following a CAA notification. Pilots and other staff were suffering due to the suspension of the flight operation, it added. It is pertinent to mention here that the CAA had on May 25 notified permanent closure of Lahore's oldest Walton Airport.

