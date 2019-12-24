LHC to announce today verdict on bail petition of Rana Sana Ullah in 15 kg heroin case

(@fidahassanain)

Rana Sana Ullah moved bail petition in narcotics case against him saying that he was innocent and no such illegal substance was recovered from his possession.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) The Lahore High Court will announce its reserved judgment on bail petition of PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah in 15 kg heroin case.

A LHC division bench reserved the judgement after hearing both sides in Rana Sana Ullah case. During the proceedings , the counsel of Rana Sana Ullah argued that the case of his client was politically motivated and it had nothing to do with the reality.

He said that ANF could not produce the case or the illegal substance that was claimed to have been recovered from Rana Sana Ullah as the video record showed that there was no illegal substance in the custody of his client.

The ANF had arrested Mr Khan on July 1 and claimed to have recovered 15kg heroin from his possession. The FIR was lodged under section 9 (C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1 million.