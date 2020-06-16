UrduPoint.com
LHC To Hear Barjees Tahir's Bail Plea On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

LHC to hear Barjees Tahir's bail plea on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench will hear a pre-arrest bail petition, filed by former Federal minister and PML-N MNA Barjees Tahir in assets beyond means case, on Wednesday.

The bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum will hear the bail petition of the PML-N MNA.

Barjees Tahir had submitted through the petition that the bureau had issued call-up notices to him in a assets beyond means investigation.

He submitted that the bureau investigated the matter in 2003 and closed it after inquiry.

The MNA submitted that he had declared all assets but it is feared that the bureau might arrest him in the case. He pleaded with the court for grant of pre-arrest bail in the matter.

