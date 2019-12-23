UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC To Hear Maryam Nawaz’s Petition Against Her Name On ECL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 12:39 PM

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s petition against her name on ECL

Maryam filed second petition after the court disposed of her first petition and  directed her to approach the relevant authorities.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2019) The Lahore High Court will take up today petition filed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking directives for the Federal government to remove her name from Exit Control List to fly to London for her ailing father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz had moved second petition before the Lahore High Court against the federal government for putting ban on her travel to London.

She said that still no action has been taken by the government for removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The LHC on Dec 9 had disposed of the petition filed by Maryam Nawaz, with directions to her to approach the federal government regarding removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Several ministers in the ruling PTI have suggested their leadership that Maryam Nawaz’s name should not be removed from the ECL. On it, PM Khan agreed to their suggestions and today sub-committee of the federal cabinet is likely today.

Maryam Nawaz was granted bail by the Lahore High Court against two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million and submission f her passport in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case. NAB team arrested her on August 8 when she was visiting Kot Lakhpat jail to see her ailing father former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares.

NAB had also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.

On July 19, accountability court had turned down petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.

Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog’s appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam’s petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.

On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.

In the verdict, judge Bashir had declared that “The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus… In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million Pounds.”

She was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail. Later, in September 2018, and was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Fine London July August September 2018 Islamabad High Court From Government Cabinet Million Court

Recent Stories

HRCP dismayed by Junaid Hafeez verdict

3 minutes ago

HRCP deplores attack on judiciary

16 minutes ago

PM’s decision to resolve issues of builders laud ..

20 minutes ago

Air University announces alumni elections

24 minutes ago

Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after W ..

24 minutes ago

Cutlery exports increase over 10% in five months

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.