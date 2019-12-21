LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s second plea challenging her name on ECL

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2019) The Lahore High Court will hear on Monday the second petition of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz seeking directives for the Federal government for removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL).

A LHC division bench led by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will hear the petition.

Maryam Nawaz who is on bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case, has moved another petition before the Lahore High Court seeking directives for the federal government to remove her name from the Exit Control list. She said her father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ill and going through medical treatment in London and she wanted to go to see him and look after him in London. She asked the court to order the interior ministry for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).