UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC To Hear Maryam Nawaz’s Second Plea Challenging Her Name On ECL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 01:36 PM

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s second plea challenging her name on ECL

The PML-N Vice President filed the petition, pleading that her father former PM Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill in London and she wanted to go there to look him after.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2019) The Lahore High Court will hear on Monday the second petition of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz seeking directives for the Federal government for removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL).

A LHC division bench led by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will hear the petition.

Maryam Nawaz who is on bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case, has moved another petition before the Lahore High Court seeking directives for the federal government to remove her name from the Exit Control list. She said her father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ill and going through medical treatment in London and she wanted to go to see him and look after him in London. She asked the court to order the interior ministry for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Interior Ministry Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London From Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan skipped KL Summit to save Muslim Ummah fr ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan skipped KL Summit to save Muslim Ummah fr ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan skipped KL Summit to save Muslim Ummah fr ..

44 minutes ago

ICC to conduct official probe into alleged war cri ..

53 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price US$68.27 pb on Saturday

54 minutes ago

BZU lecturer sentenced to death over blasphemy cha ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.