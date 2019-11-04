UrduPoint.com
LHC To Hear Petition Against JUI-F For His Provocative And Hate Speech In Azadi March

Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:33 AM

LHC to hear petition against JUI-F for his provocative and hate speech in Azadi March

A local petitioner moved the petition seeking action against Maulana Fazl ur Rehman

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4, 2019) The Lahore High Court will hear today a petition against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman over charges of challenging the writ of the govt, delivering seditious and hate speech against the state.

A local citizen moved the petitiono that Fazl ur Rehman is a man for all seasons as the JUI-F chief has in the past formed alliances with almost each and evey politial paarty before condemning and calling them anti-democractic paarties just for the sake of ministries aand perks and privildges.

The petitioner assked the court to order Pemra to direct tv channels to not air the hate and provocative speeches made by Rehman at the Azadi March sit in.

JUI-F chief in his speech in Azadi March said that if he asked his followers to go and attack the PM house and take out Prime Minister Imran Khan they will go and do it but he said he will ask them to do so. He also targetted state institutins in his speech.

