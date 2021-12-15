LHC to hear petitions on new JIT for Model Town incident on Dec 21

(@FahadShabbir)

The counsels of both sides are contending on maintainability of the petitions on new Joint Investigation Agency (JIT) to probe the seven-year old massacre of Model Town.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2021) The Lahore High Court will hear on December 21 the petitions related to new Joint Investigation Agency (JIT) constituted to probe seven year old Model Town massacre.

A LHC full bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti would hear the case on December 21.

Both sides were arguing on maintainability of the petitions related to new JIT formed to probe Model Town incident that took place in 2014.

Barrister Zafar argued on behalf of Bisma Amjad, whose mother was killed in the tragedy. He argued that the Model Town incident could be equated with some of the worst massacres in world history such as the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, when the British forces opened fire on peaceful protesters. He said as in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the accused was the state.

He had contended that the sitting chief minister, his law minister and the police officers working under them were accused in the case.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar who was representing the police officials said that witnesses’ statements were being recorded after indictment of the suspects in the case, and at this such stage, fresh investigation was started.

He asked the counsel that he needed more ground to end this case. On it, Advocate Tarar said that there were many grounds as well. The cabinet was not asked to make the Joint Investigation Team (JIT). The arguments were in progress when the bench adjourned further hearing till Friday (today).

As many as ten people were killed and over 100 were left severely injured when a clash erupted between police and the PAT workers in 2014. Police had launched an operation to remove the barriers outside the residence of Allama Dr. Tahirul Qadri in Model Town.