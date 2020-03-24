UrduPoint.com
LHC To Hear Selected Categories Cases Only From 24th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

LHC to hear selected categories cases only from 24th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear cases of selected categories from March 24 till further orders, in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.

According to a LHC press release, the LHC will only entertain urgent cases, post-arrest bail, suspension, habeas and detention matters from March 24 till further orders.

However, any other urgent matter could be fixed for hearing after approval of the chief justice. Moreover, the LHC will not entertain any application for early hearing of any petition, it added.

