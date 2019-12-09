LHC to hear today Maryam Nawaz’s petition against her name on ECL

(@fidahassanain)

A LHC division bench led by Justice Najfi will take up the matter on Monday today regarding removal of Maryam’s name from ECL to fly to London.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2019) The Lahore High Court will hear today petition moved by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking directives for the Federal government for removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) to fly to London to do care of her ailing father former PM Nawaz Sharif.

A LHC division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will take up the petition of Maryam Nawaz challenging placement of her name on Exit Control List (ECL).

Just a day before Maryam’s petition before the LHC, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) moved the Supreme Court challenging LHC’s decision to grant bail to the PML-N leader in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal cabinet had placed PML-N leader’s name on the no-fly list on NAB’s request on August 20, 2018.

Maryam Nawaz in her recent petition submitted that her name was placed on the ECL without her stance on the matter being heard.

She maintained that the government and NAB’s belief that the PML-N leader would abscond if allowed to travel abroad was against her track record.

She also submitted that Maryam returned from the British capital where she was looking after her ailing mother Kulsoom Nawaz, to face trial in the corruption references. She further said that both Maryam and her father Nawaz Sharif volunteered to come back to surrender even after a judgment of conviction announced in their absence.

The petitioner said that her name on ECL was politically motivated and also questioned the NAB for suggesting her name to be placed on ECL. She asked the court to direct the government for removal of her name from the ECL so that she could fly to London for care of her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.