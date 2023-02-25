UrduPoint.com

LHC To Set Up Banking Courts At District Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 12:11 AM

LHC to set up banking courts at district level

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice, Muhammad Ameer Bhatti said on Friday that they were trying to establish banking courts at district level in the province besides the solarization of courts and bar rooms.

Addressing oath-taking ceremony of the district bar court association, he said that banking courts would extend relief to the masses and solarization would help reducing electricity bill expenditures.

The CJ observed that lawyers commanded great respect in society adding that the legal fraternity should maintain respect for the bar.

He said that he was well versed in problems faced by advocates and added that he was utilizing all his capabilities to resolve their issues.

A lawyer learns throughout his life. Justice Bhatti said adding that Black-coat has great regard in society.

He advised young lawyers to show respect to their seniors which would lead them to success.

Former provincial minister, Hussain Jahania Gardezi, DC, Wasim Hamid Sindhu, DPO, Rana Umer Farooq, Abid Imam and others were in attendance.

District and Sessions Judge, Sardar Muhammad Akram Khan also spoke on the occasion.

