LHC tribunal dismisses Rana Mashhood’s petition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) An election tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, challenging the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidate Misbah Wajid in the provincial assembly elections.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad, heard the case pertaining to the PP-172 constituency in Lahore, where Misbah Wajid emerged victorious.

Rana Mashhood, who was the runner-up in the contest, alleged irregularities in the electoral process and sought the annulment of Misbah Wajid’s victory notification.

However, the respondent’s counsel argued that the petition was not legally maintainable and called for its dismissal.

After considering arguments from both sides, the tribunal ruled in favor of Misbah Wajid and rejected the petition.