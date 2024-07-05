LHC Upholds CCP Powers To Conduct Inquiry In Another Case
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Lahore High Court vide Order dated 29-05-2024 has vacated a stay order that it had earlier granted to four poultry feed manufacturers against the show cause notices issued by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for, prima facie, cartelisation and price coordination of poultry feed.
The vacation of the stay order has enabled the CCP to proceed against M/s Hi-Tech Feeds, Islamabad Feeds, Kausar Feed Mills and Mukhtar Poultry Feeds, said a press release issued here on Friday.
In 2020, the CCP took suo motu notice upon concerns raised and complaints made regarding a parallel increase in poultry feed prices. An inquiry was initiated and data was gathered from market sources which showed that there was indeed a simultaneous increase in price by poultry feed mills.
The average quantum of increase in prices also appeared to be similar, which raised suspicion of collusive decision making and a violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010.
During the inquiry, the CCP also conducted search and inspection of two major poultry feed mills based in Rawalpindi and Lahore.
The inquiry report was concluded on the basis of available evidence and show cause notices were issued to nineteen feed companies for, prima facie, violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010.
Out of those nineteen, the specified four companies, while employing legal tactics tried to delay the proceedings initiated by the CCP by filing writ petitions against the show-cause notices.
The stay was granted by the Court against the show cause notices and as a result, the proceedings before the CCP’s Bench were stalled. CCP has made early applications in all cases of injunctions whereby CCP has been stopped from conducting enquiries against cartels and mafias.
Recent Stories
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police comb guest houses, localities in Tandojam39 seconds ago
-
DPM Dar congratulates UK’s Keir Starmer on election victory42 seconds ago
-
NA Speaker extends felicitation to newly elected Britain PM45 seconds ago
-
Shams Colony police team arrested snatchers, 13 motorcycles, weapons recovered10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to establish 300 model schools10 minutes ago
-
Cabinet body approves 6 months' extension in Refinery Policy 202310 minutes ago
-
More rain-wind-thundershower expected at various parts of country: PMD10 minutes ago
-
Economic stability top priority: Aqeel11 minutes ago
-
PIC orders HEC to finalize actions on scholarship misuse31 minutes ago
-
NDMA advisory cautions against Flash & Urban Flooding risk in twin cities, vulnerable districts41 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt requisitions services of Army, Rangers to ensure peace in Muharram51 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves eight development schemes worth Rs 47b1 hour ago