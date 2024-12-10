Open Menu

LHC Upholds Death Penalty Of Convict In Double Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 08:40 PM

LHC upholds death penalty of convict in double murder case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday upheld the death penalty of a convict in a double murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday upheld the death penalty of a convict in a double murder case.

The bench, comprising Justice Ahmad Tariq Nadeem and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, announced the decision on the appeal filed by convict Kashif Ali Raj against the death penalty awarded to him by a sessions court.

Earlier, Prosecutor Rana Muhammad Iqbal argued before the bench that the convict was caught at the scene, and five bullet casings were recovered from the crime scene. He stated that the forensic report confirmed the shots were fired from the recovered pistol.

The prosecutor submitted that the trial court awarded the death penalty on merit and pleaded with the court to dismiss the appeal and uphold the sentence.

Subsequently, the bench dismissed the appeal filed by the convict and upheld the sentence.

The convict, Kashif Ali Raj, had shot and killed two men—Advocate Nadeem Anjum and Malik Owais—outside the sessions court.

A sessions court had awarded death penalty on two counts to the convict.

Related Topics

Murder Lahore High Court From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over succe ..

Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over successful operation in Zhob

4 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister ..

Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture

4 minutes ago
 Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts ..

Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts at PHSA

4 minutes ago
 Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thro ..

Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stro ..

4 minutes ago
 Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at ..

Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College

9 minutes ago
 UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with res ..

UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Bas ..

9 minutes ago
ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, l ..

ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized

9 minutes ago
 LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters

LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters

9 minutes ago
 NA session to continue till Dec 20

NA session to continue till Dec 20

9 minutes ago
 KP Assembly body on Revenue, Estate holds meeting

KP Assembly body on Revenue, Estate holds meeting

1 minute ago
 DMC students outshines in IMO

DMC students outshines in IMO

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Afghanistan crucial for each other, says ..

Pakistan, Afghanistan crucial for each other, says Special Assistant to KP CM on ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan