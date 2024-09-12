Open Menu

LHC Upholds Death Sentence For 14 Members Of Chhotu Gang

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LHC upholds death sentence for 14 members of Chhotu gang

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench upheld death sentence for 14 members of the notorious Chhotu gang, including its ringleader, Ghulam Rasool.

According to the prosecution, the gang members were awarded death penalty by the Anti-Terrorism Court on six counts each. The LHC Multan bench upheld the decision. Each of the 14 convicts would face death penalty on six counts.

The LHC bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry, delivered the ruling after careful consideration of the case.

However, six other individuals involved in the case were acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence.

The case was initially registered at the Ichha Bangla Police Station (Rajanpur) under the supervision of Inspector Pervez Akhtar. The accused were charged with the murder and abduction of a Station House Officer (SHO) and other police personnel during a confrontation.

Related Topics

Multan Murder Lahore High Court Police Police Station Rajanpur Court

Recent Stories

IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leade ..

IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leaders

26 minutes ago
 Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored ..

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC

2 hours ago
 Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

3 hours ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

3 hours ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

1 day ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

1 day ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

1 day ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan