LHC upholds death sentence for 14 members of Chhotu gang

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench upheld death sentence for 14 members of the notorious Chhotu gang, including its ringleader, Ghulam Rasool.

According to the prosecution, the gang members were awarded death penalty by the Anti-Terrorism Court on six counts each. The LHC Multan bench upheld the decision. Each of the 14 convicts would face death penalty on six counts.

The LHC bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry, delivered the ruling after careful consideration of the case.

However, six other individuals involved in the case were acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence.

The case was initially registered at the Ichha Bangla Police Station (Rajanpur) under the supervision of Inspector Pervez Akhtar. The accused were charged with the murder and abduction of a Station House Officer (SHO) and other police personnel during a confrontation.