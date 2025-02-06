LHC upholds dismissal of stenographer for harassing female judiciary staff

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 09:01 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a former staff officer to sessions judge Kasur / stenographer, accused of harassing female colleagues in the district judiciary

The bench dismissed the appeal filed by the former staff officer against his dismissal from service, ruling that he had failed to point out any illegality.

The division bench comprising Justice Abid Hussain Chattha and Justice Anwaar Hussain issued the written verdict on an appeal filed by Rana Nadeem Akhtar, who was accused of harassing female colleagues in the Kasur district judiciary through WhatsApp messages, against his dismissal.

The former staff officer had challenged his dismissal, arguing that the disciplinary action was taken in retaliation for his request for official accommodation. He claimed that the case was based on an alleged harassment incident that was more than 18 months old and was pursued without justification.

In its detailed judgment, the bench emphasized that reporting harassment requires significant courage, particularly in societies where fear of social stigma discourages victims from speaking out. The bench noted that many people hesitate to report even serious crimes like rape due to societal pressure, making workplace harassment complaints even more difficult to file.

The judgment further stated that delayed reporting of harassment should not weaken a victim’s case. Instead, authorities should support such complaints to ensure a safer work environment for women, it added. The bench stressed that protecting women from workplace harassment is crucial for their confidence and overall participation in the workforce.

The bench also highlighted that harassment at workplaces is a serious issue, and failing to address it can have damaging effects on both society and the national economy. Women play a vital role in economic and social progress, both directly and indirectly, it added.

The judgment noted that the appellant had a history of misconduct. "Apart from harassing female colleagues, he had also attempted to influence a judicial magistrate in a bail case, which was recorded in his service record. Statements from nine female employees of the Kasur district judiciary also confirmed his inappropriate behavior. Furthermore, he had made unauthorized attempts to influence the appointments of female colleagues, which the bench deemed as an act of manipulation", it added.

