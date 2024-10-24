LHC Upholds Life Term Awarded To Rapist By Trial Court
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A Division Bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Thursday turned down an appeal of a convict, who had drugged and raped a girl repeatedly after taking her objectionable pictures, and upheld the life imprisonment awarded to him by the trial court.
The bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Muhammad Ajmad Rafiq said in their judgment that the prosecution proved the case against appellant beyond any reasonable doubt. There was no legitimate exception to findings arrived at by the trial court with respect to conviction and quantum of sentence awarded to the accused/appellant. “The instant appeal being devoid of merit, is dismissed,” the judgment said.
According to the prosecution, the accused Abdul Basit had drugged the victim (N), took her to the house of a woman, the co-accused, where he raped her in Multan.
Later, he showed pictures to the victim for the purpose of blackmailing. When victim’s condition deteriorated, the accused left her outside Nishtar Hospital where her father and brother took her home. It was reported that the objectionable pictures were also thrown inside the house of the victim.
The trial court had awarded life imprisonment with Rs 50,000 under Section 365-B PPC and another 15-year imprisonment with Rs 50,000 fine under Section 376(i) PPC.
The Division Bench dismissed the appeal and observed: ”It has been held by the Supreme Court in case reported as ‘Atif Zareef vs State’ (PLD 2021 Supreme Court 550) that rape victim stands on a high pedestal than an injured witness, because an injured witness gets the injury on physical form while rape victim suffers psychologically and emotionally, and single testimony is sufficient to uphold the conviction.”
