LHC Upholds Objection To PTI’s Petition For Minar-e-Pakistan Rally
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:41 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday upheld the registrar's office objection to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday upheld the registrar's office objection to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22.
Justice Farooq Haider heard the case as an objection matter after the registrar’s office raised objection, stating that the petitioner had not approached the redressal committee before filing the plea.
During the hearing, the court reviewed arguments from PTI’s counsel and the provincial law officer before sustaining the objection and dismissing the petition.
The petition was filed by PTI leader Akmal Bari, who argued that the party had planned the rally in accordance with constitutional and legal provisions. Despite submitting a formal request, the administration had not responded. The petition urged the court to direct the authorities to grant permission for the event.
Recent Stories
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts
'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops
IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan
Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh
Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy's reception of national day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month2 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts2 minutes ago
-
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case2 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan9 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh9 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan9 minutes ago
-
Legacy Returns Home: Exhibition of Repatriated Artefacts at PNCA9 minutes ago
-
DC Barkhan Abdullah takes charge of his post9 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhail urges political leaders to play role in finding solution ..2 minutes ago
-
CAPS Ambassadors' Forum proposes enhancing P2P and B2B linkages among Pakistan, Australia and South ..18 minutes ago
-
Container theft: Main accused arrested within few hours2 minutes ago