LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday upheld the registrar's office objection to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22.

Justice Farooq Haider heard the case as an objection matter after the registrar’s office raised objection, stating that the petitioner had not approached the redressal committee before filing the plea.

During the hearing, the court reviewed arguments from PTI’s counsel and the provincial law officer before sustaining the objection and dismissing the petition.

The petition was filed by PTI leader Akmal Bari, who argued that the party had planned the rally in accordance with constitutional and legal provisions. Despite submitting a formal request, the administration had not responded. The petition urged the court to direct the authorities to grant permission for the event.