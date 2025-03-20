LHC upholds office’s objection to petition on Green Lane Project expenses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday upheld an objection raised by the registrar's office regarding a petition seeking details of expenses related to the Green Lane project for bikes.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Akmal Bari, as an objection case after the registrar's office pointed out procedural lapses. The registrar’s office objected that the petitioner had not approached the relevant grievance redress committee before filing the case.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Neelum expressed dissatisfaction over the incomplete petition, questioning its validity. "Why shouldn’t a fine of Rs 20,000 be imposed and the petition dismissed for filing unnecessary cases?" she remarked.

The chief justice noted that the petitioner had failed to approach the appropriate forum before bringing the matter to court. "You are wasting the court’s time with an incomplete petition," she added.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that obtaining expense details was their legal right.

However, the chief justice maintained that all required documents must be submitted to exercise that right.

At this stage, an assistant advocate general informed the court that the petitioner had filed the case without necessary documents and before exhausting available legal remedies.

Following this, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum upheld the registrar's office's objection .