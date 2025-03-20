LHC Upholds Office’s Objection To Petition On Green Lane Project Expenses
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday upheld an objection raised by the registrar's office regarding a petition seeking details of expenses related to the Green Lane project for bikes.
LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Akmal Bari, as an objection case after the registrar's office pointed out procedural lapses. The registrar’s office objected that the petitioner had not approached the relevant grievance redress committee before filing the case.
During the hearing, Chief Justice Neelum expressed dissatisfaction over the incomplete petition, questioning its validity. "Why shouldn’t a fine of Rs 20,000 be imposed and the petition dismissed for filing unnecessary cases?" she remarked.
The chief justice noted that the petitioner had failed to approach the appropriate forum before bringing the matter to court. "You are wasting the court’s time with an incomplete petition," she added.
The petitioner’s counsel argued that obtaining expense details was their legal right.
However, the chief justice maintained that all required documents must be submitted to exercise that right.
At this stage, an assistant advocate general informed the court that the petitioner had filed the case without necessary documents and before exhausting available legal remedies.
Following this, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum upheld the registrar's office's objection .
Recent Stories
Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab
Gold prices reach record high level in international level, in Pakistan
Japan first to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup
No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police launch crackdown on Meerut Un ..
UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for thrilling fight night on July 26
Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..
Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced
DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to Shahzad Town police station5 minutes ago
-
ATC records statements of 7 witnesses against PTI leaders5 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds office’s objection to petition on Green Lane Project expenses5 minutes ago
-
Six injured in Chakwal traders clash5 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes Eid gifts at Sukkur Women's Jail15 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan's Initiatives for Peace and Harmony”15 minutes ago
-
ICTA tightens noose around profiteers: 1,393 arrested, Rs 1.7m fines imposed during Ramadan15 minutes ago
-
CS directs measures to ensure transparency in examination process15 minutes ago
-
Minister reviewed quality, prices of items at Ramadan Bazaar25 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt plans polio vaccination drive on Eid25 minutes ago
-
Minister directs availability of modern machinery in model farms service centers25 minutes ago
-
Karachi administration's campaign against profiteers continues35 minutes ago