LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday upheld the objections raised by its registrar's office on four bail petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry in connection with the May 9 riots.

A two-member bench, led by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, heard the petitions as objection cases after the registrar's office flagged procedural deficiencies.

The registrar's office noted that the petitions were missing certified copies of bail orders granted to co-accused individuals in the same cases. Moreover, the required certified medical documents were also not submitted.

After hearing arguments from the senator’s legal counsel, the court sustained the objections and dismissed the petitions in their current form.

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry had filed bail petitions in four cases linked to the May 9 violence, including the torching of Shadman Police Station.