Open Menu

LHC Urges Government To Declare Water Emergency

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM

LHC urges government to declare water emergency

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday urged the Punjab government to declare a water emergency in response to the worsening water crisis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday urged the Punjab government to declare a water

emergency in response to the worsening water crisis.

Justice Shahid Karim made the observation while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against the ineffective measures to control smog.

At the start of proceedings, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission informed the court that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) must take immediate steps to prevent water wastage. He also stressed the need to develop a timetable for tube wells operating in urban areas.

The court expressed concern over the water shortage and emphasized the urgency of taking serious and practical steps to address water wastage and scarcity. It instructed that final notices be issued to large housing societies regarding water misuse and warned that if individuals are seen washing vehicles with hoses in these societies, the respective society offices should be sealed.

The court further directed that water recycling plants be installed in all buildings. It noted that Lahore’s water table had been declining rapidly, but efforts by the court and relevant institutions had helped stabilize it. “We must not let this hard work go to waste,” Justice Karim remarked.

Highlighting the impact of climate change, the court observed that seasonal shifts are finally being noticed and emphasized the crucial role of the monsoon in preventing droughts. It ordered the Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to issue official notices to departments and institutions, warning them against water wastage. Any violators, the court said, should be reported immediately.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until next Friday.

Recent Stories

Austrian economists suggest notable dent to econom ..

Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute t ..

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz B ..

Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti

3 minutes ago
 SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in hei ..

SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases

3 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto o ..

Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram

3 minutes ago
 350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

13 minutes ago
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's b ..

Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustai ..

Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development

13 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens ..

DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems

13 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ rep ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation

13 minutes ago
 Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis

Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis

3 minutes ago
 Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Cons ..

Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan