LHC Urges Government To Declare Water Emergency
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday urged the Punjab government to declare a water emergency in response to the worsening water crisis
emergency in response to the worsening water crisis.
Justice Shahid Karim made the observation while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against the ineffective measures to control smog.
At the start of proceedings, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission informed the court that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) must take immediate steps to prevent water wastage. He also stressed the need to develop a timetable for tube wells operating in urban areas.
The court expressed concern over the water shortage and emphasized the urgency of taking serious and practical steps to address water wastage and scarcity. It instructed that final notices be issued to large housing societies regarding water misuse and warned that if individuals are seen washing vehicles with hoses in these societies, the respective society offices should be sealed.
The court further directed that water recycling plants be installed in all buildings. It noted that Lahore’s water table had been declining rapidly, but efforts by the court and relevant institutions had helped stabilize it. “We must not let this hard work go to waste,” Justice Karim remarked.
Highlighting the impact of climate change, the court observed that seasonal shifts are finally being noticed and emphasized the crucial role of the monsoon in preventing droughts. It ordered the Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to issue official notices to departments and institutions, warning them against water wastage. Any violators, the court said, should be reported immediately.
Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until next Friday.
